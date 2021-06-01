Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a smooth transition back into the routine this week.
Despite the clouds, it was a pleasant Memorial Day overall and temperatures were very comfortable, too. As we go through our Tuesday, we can expect more of the same temperature wise and we'll also be brightening our skies up, too.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, expect a smooth morning commute as skies have cleared out quite a bit. Temperatures are running in the 40s and 50s, with very little humidity and wind to go along with them.
With plenty of sunshine expected from start to finish today with only a few puffy cumulus clouds in the afternoon, we should be in for another nice warm up with temperatures expected to land in the middle and upper 70s away from the lakeshore this afternoon. With a lake breeze likely to develop, some 60s are possible near the shoreline.
That lake breeze could also lead to some lake-breeze shower development this afternoon as the onshore wind collides with our west southwest wind, primarily north of the Tri-Cities. The coverage of these showers, if they develop, would be pretty spotty and wouldn't be all that disruptive.
Since these showers are tied to the heating of the day, we should see them diminish quickly near sunset if not before. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy for the rest of the night, with overnight lows settling in the 40s and 50s.
Heating Up Late Week & This Weekend
Temperatures will remain comfortable in the 70s through Thursday, but a prolonged stretch of summer heat appears to be setting up late this week into next week.
Highs are expected to return to the 80s by Friday, and jump well into the 80s over the weekend, with 90 degrees in play. Once the heat arrives, it doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. Much of next week could have a similar feel to the weekend.
As for rain chances, it doesn't appear that we'll be in for widespread rain at this point, but as we heat up and potentially add some humidity to the mix, we'll keep an eye on any shower or thunderstorm chances as we get closer to the weekend.
We'll keep our fingers crossed for at least something to develop, as we still need much more rain to catch up on our deficits.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
