Chief Meteorologist Bryan Bachman has your latest First Warn 5 Forecast!

Finally, a quiet and comfortable change in the weather!

Tonight

Quiet conditions will carry through the overnight with clear skies and low humidity.  Lows will settle to the middle 50s south, and possibly the upper 40s north, which will help give the A/C a little break after this hot and humid week.  Expect plenty of sun as you wake up Saturday morning too!

Saturday & Sunday

There won't be much change throughout the weekend, with cool nights and pleasantly warm days expected both Saturday and Sunday. 

Mostly sunny skies should stick around for both days this weekend, with humidity levels remaining comfortable all weekend long. No matter what you have planned outdoors, you should be in great shape.  A few fair weather clouds boiling up in the afternoon certainly won't subtract from this bright weekend.

High temperatures on Saturday will mostly be in the middle 70s, with a slight warm up into the upper 70s to near 80 by Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

