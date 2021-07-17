Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is getting off to a good start ... it's finally here! The great news is that we have beautiful summer weather conditions coming in both today and tomorrow. Sunday will be the warmer day of the two though.
Today
Some stubborn cloud coverage associated with yesterday's low pressure system is still hanging around the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and I-69 corridor this morning. However, that system is on its departure with high pressure filling in behind it. With that, we have mostly sunny skies for the remainder of today! Expect a few passing fair weather clouds this afternoon, but overall conditions will be nice and bright. If you are spending a lot of time outside today, just remember to have the sunglasses and sunscreen as burn times will be in as little as 20 minutes!
Highs today will reach 80 degrees, give or take a few degrees depending on your location. Locations north and west will be on the upper-end of that range due to cloud clearing earlier than the rest of the area. A northeast wind will sustain between 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 at times.
Tonight
A quiet night is ahead with comfortable low temperatures and clear skies! Lows will settle to around 60, with middle and upper 50s in our rural locations. Our northeast wind from the daytime will shift to the northwest, sustaining between 3 and 6 mph.
Sunday
Our weather is essentially on repeat for Sunday! High pressure will continue to keep cloud coverage to a minimum, with only a few fair weather clouds bubbling up in the afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer Sunday though, reach the middle 80s around much of the area. A northwest wind will persist from 5 to 10 mph.
Get out there and enjoy it ... it's going to be a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.