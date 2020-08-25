Happy Tuesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great start to the week so far.
The heat continues for a good majority of this week.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Skies will be mostly clear this evening with temperatures in the 80s. Be sure to find ways to beat this heat.
Clouds will increase overnight leading to a chance of rain and storms towards daybreak Wednesday.
Low temperatures falling into the lower 60s
Wednesday
Rain and storms will move through the early morning hours on Wednesday continuing through the late afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center has highlighter a Marginal Risk and Slight Risk around all of the TV5 viewing area for Wednesday. These are the two lowest risks, so we're not expecting widespread severe weather, but it's worth paying attention to the weather tomorrow.
The Slight Risk, the higher risk, will exist mainly along I-75 and to the east with the main hazards being strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain. Storms should diminish into late Wednesday evening.
Highs on Wednesday will have the potential to be hot once again, with most areas in the 80s, but just how hot will depend on the arrival time of rain.
