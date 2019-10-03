With rain gradually diminishing, we've been experience some decidedly cooler temperatures over the past 2 days. We've only just begun, though!
Overnight
Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place overnight as a weak area of low pressure pivots through the Great Lakes. A few isolated sprinkles or light showers will be possible, but the rain will be negligible at worst.
Temperatures will begin to take a chillier dip as a reinforcing shot of cooler air spills in across the region. Most of us will wake up to readings in the middle and upper 40s.
Friday
Isolated showers will remain possible for the first half of Friday, but the focus will shift east of I-75 into the Thumb. Lake effect showers will ride inland on a northeast wind, before diminishing after lunchtime. As with the overnight showers, these will not prove too disruptive, but good to be aware of them nonetheless.
If you've been craving some real Fall weather, Friday's got you covered. Highs will only reach the mid 50s in the afternoon, putting us around 10 degrees below normal, and making for a refreshingly brisk end to the work week.
