Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you made the most of the weekend.
After some clouds Saturday, we replaced them for some sunshine to end out the weekend!
Looking forward, a roller coaster ride in temperatures from the 30s to the 50s along with several chances for precipitation
We talk about it in the forecast below!
Tonight
Staying dry into the evening hours. More sunlight with sunset near 7:42 PM.
Mainly clear skies setting up for the overnight period into Monday.
Lows Sunday night will be similar to Saturday night, down into the 20s.
Monday
We start the day dry with more sunshine for the morning hours. Temperatures starting in the 20s.
Clouds look to slowly increase from the west and north ahead of our next system.
Temperatures will be a few notches warmer, back into the mid 40s.
Chances for some showers look to arrive as early as the evening. Better chances will occur overnight into early Tuesday morning.
Lows Monday night will be down into the upper 30s.
Stay warm, everyone!
