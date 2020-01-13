Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend despite the messy weather and send our best for a great start to the week.
Although the winter storm system responsible for our weekend weather has come and gone, we're still dealing with what's leftover out on the roads. A few extra minutes wouldn't be a bad idea this morning.
We even have some closings, so be sure to check those out on our School Closings page.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, we're not expecting any heavy precipitation, but there is the possibility you run into a bit of light snow and drizzle.
With temperatures below freezing, that drizzle will be freezing drizzle and could provide a few more slippery roads than what's already out there for the weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through 9 AM from the Tri-Cities & Thumb southward to cover that possibility.
We expect wet weather chances to be there primarily through the morning before we start to dry out this afternoon. Clouds will be more stubborn to leave with a mostly cloudy sky expected through the day.
High temperatures will run from the lower 30s to the north to middle and upper 30s to the south. Winds should be relatively light today out of the southwest, about 5 to 10 miles per hour at the most.
Most of the evening and overnight should be dry, too, with just a chance for a bit of drizzle toward Tuesday morning. Temperatures overnight should settle into the middle 20s to around 30.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
