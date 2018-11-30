Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for an awesome weekend ahead.
It's been a dreary week across Mid-Michigan as clouds have remained stubborn most of the time. While we expect clouds to stick around again today, there is at least a little hope for some breaks in the clouds this afternoon.
Let's keep our fingers crossed. If you do end up seeing some sun, enjoy it. Rain quickly returns for the front half of the weekend.
Today & Tonight
Like we've seen so many times this week, temperatures are in the middle to upper 20s with a few low 30s as we start the day.
While substantial precipitation remains to our south this morning, there could be some areas of drizzle still lingering around the area. With temperatures below freezing, keep an eye out for any localized slick areas, especially on elevated road surfaces.
Highs this afternoon should be a bit warmer than the last few days, jumping into the middle 30s.
That drizzle should gradually end and we will have a chance to dry out this afternoon and evening. It's possible we may even be able to break up some of the clouds as well for some peeks of sunshine.
Your Friday evening plans should be just fine with no major weather headaches expected as you head out and about.
Any breaks in the clouds will gradually fill back in toward Saturday morning but we'll stay dry until the late morning or afternoon. Lows will settle in the 20s again overnight.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.