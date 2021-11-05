Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a great weekend ahead.
It's been chilly and unsettled for much of this week with occasional lake-effect showers, but finally, conditions are expected to remain quiet for the first time in weeks for your Friday night plans. The weekend looks great, too!
Today & Tonight
The lake-effect showers have come to an end not only around Mid-Michigan but much of the state. Beyond some chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s out the door, which we expect in November, we should be in good shape for the morning commute. Skies are variable this morning, with some lake-effect clouds still passing through.
Although clouds won't go away entirely, we do expect to see occasional breaks of sun between the clouds, especially during the second half of the day. With a southwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour and gusts near 20 miles per hour, temperatures should have a chance to warm up a few degrees to around 50 this afternoon.
Friday evening plans will be full go tonight, with no disruptions related to the weather. As long as you can handle temperatures in the 30s and 40s, you'll be just fine. It's worth noting it will feel more like the 30s much of the night with our southwesterly wind.
Skies will be partly cloudy for the most part overnight, with lows in the lower to middle 30s away from the lakeshore.
Saturday & Sunday
Skies may be briefly mostly cloudy in places early Saturday morning, but we should see clouds thin out a bit as the day goes along with plenty of sunshine expected for the start of the weekend.
High temperatures will warm up a bit more than Friday, with the lower and middle 50s expected to be the landing spot.
Skies will remain partly to mostly clear during the overnight, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Sunday features even more sunshine and some of the warmest temperatures we'll see over the next seven days. We should warm up nicely into the upper 50s to low 60s, with no threat of any wet weather to close out the weekend.
Be sure to take advantage and have a wonderful and safe weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
