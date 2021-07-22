Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half!
After a hot, humid, and smoky start to the week, yesterday was just what we needed. We had plenty of sun, comfortable temperatures, and dry weather to take advantage of any outdoor activities.
As for today, a few more clouds will drift overhead, but overall, it should be another nice day.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, you're in for a very comfortable start as temperatures are running mostly in the 50s this morning. A few 40s are even possible before the morning is over. Humidity is non-existent, too!
Skies will feature more clouds overhead today, but we should still manage some sunshine between those clouds. And with a southwesterly flow developing (around 5 to 10 mph), we should warm up a bit more than yesterday with highs in the middle 70s to near 80.
With high pressure still overhead today, we should keep dry conditions going through the daylight period. Showers will do their best to move in during the evening hours, but at this point, the air mass just looks to dry to justify anything more than an isolated chance after sunset. Outdoor plans can go on as scheduled!
Overnight, chances for rain will start to increase ever so slightly toward Friday morning, but still, most areas will stay dry. Lows will settle in the 50s and 60s tonight.
Friday
Showers may be ongoing in parts of the area on Friday morning, but chances for rain will increase a bit more into the afternoon and evening. The coverage of showers and thunderstorms will be scattered on Friday, so there's no guarantee you see one in your town. However, you'll need to be radar aware throughout the day.
The best chances for rain on Friday will be found the farther south and west you go, with the chances a bit less as you go north and east.
Highs on Friday will reach back into the 80s, and our humidity levels will likely go up as we close out the workweek.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
