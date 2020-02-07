Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week and we welcome you to the weekend.
Snow arrived in Mid-Michigan yesterday, giving most locations accumulating snow. Lingering snow showers have continued today and that will persist into the evening.
We break down the forecast below.
Weather Alerts
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 10:00 PM Friday for the following counties: HURON, SANILAC.
This Evening & Tonight
Please be careful while traveling! Roads are still slick and snow covered for some, so please slow down, take your time and be safe!
A few lingering lake-effect snow bands will continue for the evening hours. Temperatures this evening will be in the 20s, but it will feel like the teens and single digits thanks to a north wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph.
It will be cold tonight with low temperatures dropping into the teens and single digits. It will feel even colder because of those wind chill values.
The lake-effect snow should wind down completely overnight.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday will feature mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky conditions. Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the 20s. It will be a cooler day even though we will have some sunshine.
Temperatures Sunday will be a little more "mild", climbing back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Our weather will change once again Sunday, because that is our next chance for accumulating snow.
Snow is expected to arrive during the afternoon Sunday and continue until Monday morning. Plan on another slick commute.
With this next system being a few days away, accumulations as of now, look to be 2" to 4" of snow. We will keep you updated with any changes.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
