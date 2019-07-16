It's been another hot and humid day here in Mid-Michigan, despite cloudier skies for many of us. More heat is ahead, but we're going to try to sneak in a quick break first.
Tonight
Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible this evening as the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry spread out over the southern half of the Mitten. No severe weather is expected, but passing storms will likely pack brief heavy downpours that could lead to isolated ponding on area roads. Keep an eye on the weather if you have outdoor plans!
The threat of showers and storms will diminish overnight, but won't vanish completely as the remnants of Barry continue to track through the Ohio Valley. We'll stay very warm and muggy though, with lows again only settling into the low 70s.
Wednesday
Already looking for a break from the hot and humid weather? Wednesday will offer up a little help. What's left of Barry will be pushed out of the region by a cold front charging south across the state early in the day, scaling back temperatures by a few degrees, and taking a slight bite out of the humidity. Highs will work their way into the low and mid 80s, as dew points scale back to more comfortable level in the 60s.
Even with the change in the air mass, we'll still be on the lookout for some wet weather. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to a more even share of clouds and sun in the afternoon. With that returning sun, we could see a few isolated showers or storms develop, but these will be far less numerous than the previous 2 days.
Clear to partly cloudy skies take the reigns for Wednesday night, along with downright pleasant conditions. Lows will dip into the mid 60s, with a brief, but sharp dip in the humidity.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.