It has been a slow process, but Thursday's rain is finally on its way out. How long can we keep it out is the more pertinent question.
FLOOD WARNING in effect for the Saginaw River until further notice.
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 4:00 AM Friday for the following counties: BAY, HURON, TUSCOLA.
Tonight
The steady rain experienced by just about all of us on Thursday will begin to break up and move off toward the southeast this evening, but that process is going to take some time. Locations along I-75 should see most of the rain wrap up around or shortly after 7:00 PM, while folks in the Thumb will have to wait until closer to midnight.
Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will take hold for most of us shortly after midnight, but conditions will still be less than ideal. Unseasonably cool air will turn even cooler overnight, seeing lows plummet into the low and middle 40s once again. Adding a little bit of salt to the mix, westerly winds will remain strong at 10-20 mph with gusts approaching 30 mph at times. It's the middle of June, and we're talking about wind chills in the low 40s at times into early Friday.
Friday
The drying we pick up behind Thursday's rain will prove all too brief. We'll be greeted by mostly sunny skies on our way out the door in the morning, but you'll still want to take an umbrella with you. Clouds will return to our skies after midday, followed closely by a new round of scattered showers as a new disturbance settles in from southern Canada. These will make for a soggy drive home on Friday evening, and will be problematic for the various outdoor events kicking off for the weekend.
Temperatures will at least take a warmer turn, but we'll still come up quite short compared to normal. Highs for most of us will level off around 70 degrees, with the same westerly wind cranking away at 10-20 mph.
Those showers returning on Friday afternoon will continue throughout Friday night and most of Saturday, so expect a soggy start to Father's Day Weekend.
