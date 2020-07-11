Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another weekend.
We're getting a break from the relentless heat and humidity as we set us up for a much nicer weekend.
While the chance for a few t-storms will be possible to end out the weekend, overall conditions stay mainly dry.
Here's the forecast!
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy and pleasant conditions will continue into this evening and the overnight hours.
You may even be able to get away with opening the windows with lows headed for the low 60s and even some upper 50s!
Winds will stay generally from the north at 5-15 mph.
Sunday
Partly to at times mostly cloudy skies will be the theme into Sunday but we'll keep it comfortable!
The chance for a few thunderstorms will return by Sunday afternoon. This will be in an isolated fashion. Most look to avoid the wet weather.
Highs will stay near average near 80!
Any lingering showers or t-storms that develop from the evening hours will begin to diminish into the overnight hours of Sunday night.
Lows Sunday night will drop again near 60.
Next Week
Despite a pop up shower for Monday, most of Monday and Tuesday are trending drier with more sunshine. Highs in the 80s.
The heat, humidity and better rain chances return by mid-week.
Wednesday into Thursday is looking like the best chance or time frame for some showers and t-storms to make a return to the forecast.
Highs climb near 90 by late week.
