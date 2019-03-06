It has been the same old story in our weather all week. Mostly cloudy skies, occasional snow showers, and unseasonably cold temperatures. We're about to break out of that repetitive rut, complete with a brighter outlook for the end of the week!
Overnight
Leftover snow showers will come to an end after 1:00 AM, followed by clearing skies into Thursday morning. Along with that, another round of the same old cold. Lows will settle into the single-digits, with wind chills occasionally dipping near or below zero.
Although the snow showers did not produce substantial amounts of accumulation, make sure to use plenty of caution if traveling overnight or Thursday morning. Many roads have been left wet where snow showers passed through, meaning icy patches are likely to develop. You know the rule: if a road looks wet, assume it is icy.
Thursday
We finally get a break in the repetitive weather pattern on Thursday. A potent high pressure system over the northern Plains will settle in over the Great Lakes, and will even dig its heels in for a bit. Mostly sunny skies in the morning will transition to a more even blend of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. Unlike the past few days though, these returning clouds will not produce any snow showers.
The clouds will be the result of a disturbance tracking across Illinois and Indiana, deflected south of our region by the arriving high pressure. Highs Thursday afternoon will remain well below average, but will at least find their way into the mid 20s.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue into Thursday night, with lows flattening out in the low and middle teens.
