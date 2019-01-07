Overnight
The rain and wintry mix are behind us, leaving things to dry out a bit overnight as low pressure begins to depart east of the state. Even with all of the leftover moisture, we won't have much concern about refreezing, thanks to the brief passage of a warm front. Temperatures during the first half of the night will range from the upper 30s north of the Bay, to the middle and upper 40s along M-46, to low 50s along I-69!
That hint of Spring will be short-lived, though. By morning, most of us will see the mercury dip back into the middle and upper 30s. Winds will settle down gradually, diminishing to 5-15 mph by daybreak.
Tuesday
We look to start off the day dry. Should be a much more smooth morning commute compared to Monday. Temperatures look to start off in the upper 30s.
Another clipper system will move back throughout Mid-Michigan into the later morning and afternoon along a cold front bring rain and snow showers; eventually changing over to all snow showers by Tuesday evening/night.
High temperatures look to reach around 40 before crashing down into the 20s by the evening and overnight into Wednesday. Colder air will make a return for the second half of the week.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
