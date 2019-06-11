Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for a great Tuesday.
It may have taken awhile but skies eventually cleared last evening as expected and it looks like we'll keep that going today. Like we've seen so many times this year, that break will be short lived, so be sure to enjoy it while it's here!
Current Weather Alerts
Flood Warning: in effect for the Saginaw River until further notice. For more specific information, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
The morning drive today comes with very little trouble, with clear skies over the area as we start our Tuesday. Temperatures are arguably "chilly" in the 40s and 50s as you head out the door.
Although we're a bit cooler to start, we're headed for a warm finish this afternoon as abundant sunshine guides our temperatures into the middle 70s later on this afternoon away from the lakeshore.
The best part of these temperatures this afternoon? It comes with very comfortable levels of humidity. Winds won't be quite as breezy, with a westerly flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Outside of any fair weather clouds, we should stay quite clear through the evening hours before clouds build into the area as we get closer to daybreak on Wednesday. We should stay dry despite the clouds moving back into the area.
Overnight lows won't be quite as cool tomorrow morning, with lows falling into the lower and middle 50s for the Wednesday morning drive.
Wednesday
While a few of our models are trying to throw a few showers our way tomorrow morning, I think those chances are quite low and the better chances will hold off until the afternoon and evening.
Typically, after a nice day like we're expecting for Tuesday, it takes some time to build up enough moisture in the atmosphere again to support showers.
Clouds will certainly be on the increase through the morning and will be with us most of the day, so while we'll still be in the 70s, we'll be cooler than Tuesday.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening, with best chances toward US-127 in the afternoon, gradually spreading east through the evening.
No severe weather is expected, but locally heavy rain will be possible, especially in any thunderstorms.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.