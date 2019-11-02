Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to another weekend.
The weather was nothing but frightful on Halloween.
We've experienced some wintry precipitation as we roll into the weekend. Good news is the weekend won't be a complete less.
We explain below!
Weather Alerts
The Saginaw River in under a Flood Warning until further notice. Get more information on your specific location here.
Tonight
Rain and snow showers will come to an end early, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy skies will the theme into Sunday morning.
Lows will drop into the middle and upper 20s.
Remember to fall back tonight! Chance your clocks from 2:00 AM to 1:00 AM Sunday morning.
Sunday
Most of the day is looking to stay dry. Some sunshine will be likely mixing in with clouds starting off the day.
Partly to at times mostly cloudy skies will hold firm especially into the second half of the day due to some more lake effect cloud development.
Highs will continue to stay cooler into the low 40s. Winds will slightly change direction to out of the southwest around 5-15 mph; gusting towards 20 mph at times.
The chance for some late evening showers along with a few snow showers mixing in will reappear in the forecast going into the overnight hours.
Lows will be back down into the mid 30s.
Have a great weekend!
