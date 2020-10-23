Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
It's been a gloomy 24 hours and we still have awhile longer before things start to improve. We have another round of showers and thunderstorms today, some of which could be strong. But the positive news is that we'll get a brief warm up today and even though that doesn't last, we should see some sunshine to kick off the weekend.
Today & Tonight
For the early morning drives, rain is expected to stay mostly to the west of us but those closest to US-127, especially to the north, may have a chance for some rain over the next few hours. The farther east you go, the drier you'll be.
To check the rain before heading out, take a look at our Interactive Radar.
We had some locally dense pockets of fog last night and it appears we still do here and there, but as winds have picked up this morning and continue to do so, we should see some improvement there. Temperatures are a mixed bag with 40s to 60s as we start today.
Ahead of the rain, temperatures will have a chance to peak around the 60s and 70s late this morning and early afternoon. However, be aware that temperatures will fall quickly behind the cold front, with 40s and 50s starting to break out toward the evening drive.
Winds will be breezy, with a southwesterly flow turning northwesterly later today around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts 25+ miles per hour.
Showers and thunderstorms will gradually press eastward through the morning, and it's possible during the afternoon that some of those storms become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk (5%) around the Tri-Cities and a Slight Risk (15%) for parts of the Thumb.
The time frame of concern would be between 2-7 PM, with damaging wind gusts and hail the main hazards, along with heavy rain. While a low risk, we can't rule out an isolated tornado.
Showers and storms should wind down quickly after 7 PM, so while we can't rule out a shower, things should be improving by football time tonight.
Dry weather continues overnight into Saturday morning, with lows falling into the 30s. Winds should die down a bit overnight as well.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday appears to be the better day of the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be a lot cooler than their peak on Friday, with highs stuck in the 40s Saturday afternoon.
Clouds will be on the increase into Sunday, so skies will be a bit more gray to close out the weekend. However, there seems to be a growing consensus that showers will hold off until the evening hours, and some areas may get through the daylight Sunday on the dry side. We'll keep you posted through the weekend.
Highs will also be on the cooler side Sunday in the 40s, but it's looking like we may have a chance to be slightly warmer than Saturday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.