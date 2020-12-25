Our Christmas was made merrier by some fresh snow, so what can we expect for the final weekend of 2020?
Christmas Night
Scattered snow showers will taper off to isolated flurries overnight as an area of low pressure finally tracks away from the Great Lakes. Cold and breezy conditions will be left behind, along with patchy ice on the overnight roads. Winds may also occasionally blow some snow back across roadways as well, lending to generally slick conditions.
Temperatures will settle into the low 20s, with west winds at 10-20 mph. That will mean another night of wind chills in the single-digits, and a cold wrap-up for Christmas.
Saturday
Quieter weather will take over for the beginning of Kwanzaa on Saturday. With a more stable air mass settling in over the region, we'll take a break from the persistent snow showers, and may even sneak in a break or two of sunshine. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 30s. Westerly winds will continue at 10-20 mph, so it will feel more like the teens and 20s.
Mostly cloudy skies will continue on Saturday night, with lows dipping back into the low 20s. Westerly winds will ease to 5-10 mph.
Sunday
Skies will remain mostly cloudy into Sunday morning, with temperatures betting a slight bump ahead of a new disturbance. We'll remain dry during the daytime period, but expect a mix of rain and snow to break out on Sunday evening. Highs will top the mid 30s.
Stay warm, everyone!
