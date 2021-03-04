Chilly conditions have returned, but we still have plenty of sunshine to look forward to!
Overnight
Quiet, but cold conditions will continue overnight. High pressure will keep the skies clear, with a NW wind at 5-10 helping to nudge that chillier air in across the region. Low temperatures will settle into the low and mid teens, with wind chills occasionally dipping into the single-digits.
Tomorrow
Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than today with a high in the upper 30s, but it'll be a windy one. Our wind will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, with 30 mph gusts possible at times. Some light cloud coverage will move in during the lunchtime hour, but we'll still be dry and have plenty of sun for your Friday!
Warm Up Still Expected Next Week, Just Slower To Arrive
If you feel like Sunday's temperature on the 7-day forecast has fluctuated quite a bit, you're correct. It looked like we may have had a chance to be well into the 40s or even 50. As we've gotten closer, that appears increasingly unlikely.
However, that doesn't mean the trend for a warmer forecast has changed. We still expect well above-average temperatures early next week, it will just be delayed a touch from prior thinking.
We'll likely start seeing our first big boost of warmth on Monday with highs expected to climb around 50, with a small boost each day on Tuesday & Wednesday. Could we hit 60 next week? It's not impossible, but we'll see how things progress through the weekend.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.