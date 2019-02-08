Good Friday evening! Despite the messy weather at times this week, we hope it's been a good one and we hope it's a relaxing, restful weekend ahead.
While our weather won't be completely quiet this evening, we are at least out of the freezing rain threat. Taking its place though have been the gusty winds, along with some colder temperatures and areas of lake effect snow.
Overnight
Frigid air will remain locked in place overnight, but we'll also see our weather begin a turn in the positive direction. Gusty winds will gradually diminish, cutting off the persistent lake effect snow showers that created travel issues on Friday. Clouds will also begin to break up as high pressure approaches from the west.
Though the winds will settle down, they will still be strong enough to sharpen the bite of the overnight cold. Lows will dip into the single-digits, with wind chills hovering below zero into Saturday morning.
Saturday
A break at last! High pressure will settle over the Great Lakes for the first half of the weekend, and while it will keep our temperatures on the chilly side, it's going to give us a well-earned dose of sunshine.
Partly to mostly sunny skies will dominate the day, with highs slated for the low 20s. While that is significantly below average for early-February, it will come with lighter winds at 5-10 mph. Chilly, but easier to manage. Clouds will begin to pour back in on Saturday night ahead of our next storm system.
Sunday
Those cloudy skies will be a staple of our Sunday, but what you'll really want to be prepared for is a round of light snow developing by mid-afternoon. The system will be a fast-mover, with snow winding down quickly on Sunday evening, but with all of the leftover ice from this week's freezing rain, we'll be in for some very slick conditions. Accumulations will be light, coming in between 1"-2".
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
