It's mid-November, but our weather remains stuck in a winter setting after another day of below-average temperatures and lake effect snow showers. A return toward normal looks to be in the cards for the second half of the week, though!
Overnight
Leftover stray snow showers that have been hanging on in the persistent NW winds will come to an end shortly after midnight. A strong dome of high pressure parked over Iowa and Missouri will spread its influence in across the Great Lakes, calming the winds down, and finally allowing the clouds to break up a bit.
One thing that won't change is the biting cold. Low temperatures will remain closer to normal for December or January, falling all the way to the middle and upper teens. Even with lighter winds, it will likely feel more like the single-digits at times.
Wednesday
The middle of the week brings a very welcome change to our weather. With high pressure continuing to settle in over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, we'll be treated to some sorely-needed and well-earned sunshine. Dust off the sunglasses, because we're in for partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the day!
Temperatures will remain locked in their unseasonably cold state, however. Highs will again be limited to the low 30s, but with lighter winds and the returning sun, we're looking at a much better day overall.
Mainly clear skies continue on Wednesday night, and you guessed it, it's going to be cold again. Lows will duck to the upper teens and low 20s.
Temperatures will fight their way closer to normal on Thursday and Friday, but not without a small cost. Look ahead in the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
