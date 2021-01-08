Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week. We're almost to the weekend!
After observing some rays of sun Thursday, we will have the opportunity for some more rays of sun in the coming days!
Weekend not looking too bad.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Partly cloudy skies will continue on throughout this later morning into the afternoon, affording us intervals of clouds and sunshine from time to time.
A similar pattern to what was experienced yesterday on Thursday. Beyond that, all quiet yet again!
Highs later this afternoon will range from the low to mid 30s.
Winds will be from the north and east around 5-15 mph.
Decreasing clouds will be the trend going into the evening and overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.
Low temperatures tonight to fall into the upper teens. Winds from the north wind at 5-10 mph.
Weekend Outlook
A dry, quiet, and slightly brighter weekend in store.
Saturday trending brighter than Sunday.
Saturday looks to again experience a mix of sun and cloud cover. Highs Saturday looks to reach into the mid 30s.
More clouds look likely going into Sunday. but still staying dry. Highs Sunday reaching back into the low and mid 30s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.