Sun finally fought its way back into our skies on Friday, and while colder air has returned, we're looking at a nice late-November weekend!
Tonight
All clear for tonight, quite literally! Clouds proved a bit stubborn during the daytime, but with high pressure expanding in across the Great Lakes, drier air will clear out our skies this evening and tonight. Unlike years past where we've seen everything from snow showers to thunderstorms, you'll just need to dress warmly for tonight's Holidays in the Heart of the City getting underway in Saginaw!
Temperatures will cool into the 20s overnight, with a light SW wind at 5-10 mph.
Saturday & Sunday
The rest of the forecast for this weekend is pretty straightforward. High pressure will continue to spread east through the Great Lakes, providing us with a solid pocket of fair weather. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, with high temperatures making their way back to the upper 30s and low 40s.
A storm system emerging from the Gulf Coast will run up the Appalachian Mountains Saturday night into Sunday, and will spread some clouds in across the area overnight. No rain or snow to worry about though, with lows ducking back into the middle and upper 20s.
We'll do it all over again on Sunday. A mix of clouds and sun again, with highs in the low 40s!
