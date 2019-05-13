Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and we hope it's an excellent start to the week.
Our cooler-than-average weather pattern continued over the weekend and even into the start of the workweek.
Good news is we look to break this pattern bringing back more seasonal temperatures. However, we'll still have to dodge a few more chances for rain in the extended forecast.
We break it down below!
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay and Tuscola until 10 PM Monday.
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Huron and Sanilac until 4 AM Tuesday.
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Tonight
Lakeshore flooding continues to be a concern, with Lakeshore Flood Advisories in place for Bay, Huron, Tuscola, and Sanilac counties.Beach erosion, lakeshore flooding, and damage to docks, boats, etc. will remain possible.
Clouds will begin to decrease throughout the evening and overnight hours as the system responsible for delivering some scattered showers the past few days continues to skirt off to the east.
Temperatures will be falling from the lows 50s areas north and west of the Bay into the 40s later this evening.
Overnight low temperatures will settle into the 30s and lower 40s as skies clear out a bit late tonight.
Patchy frost doesn't look impossible, so it may not be a bad idea to take precautions with any sensitive vegetation tonight.
Tuesday
We finally get to say goodbye to the rain for a day and welcome in some much needed sunshine! A partly to mostly sunny sky will be in store for everyone in Mid-Michigan.
To boot, temperatures will be getting a nice bump. Expect highs to reach the mid 60s for most. Some low 60s closer to the water.
Much more seasonable as average for mid May is 67°.
