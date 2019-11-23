Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to the weekend. We hope it was a great week.
Sunshine has finally returned to our skies. We look to see more going into the weekend!
Average temperatures stick around for the weekend as well!
Check out the forecast!
Today & Tonight
The forecast for this weekend is pretty straightforward.
High pressure will continue to spread east through the Great Lakes, providing us with a solid pocket of fair weather.
Partly to mostly sunny skies will be the theme for the majority of today! A few more clouds along I-69 and farther south will be possible.
High temperatures make their way back to the low to mid 40s. This is right where we should be for this time of year in late November.
A few more clouds return for tonight into Sunday. We look to get through the overnight period dry.
Lows tonight will fall into the mid and upper 20s for most.
Sunday
We have a close copy and paste forecast for the second half of the weekend!
A mix of clouds and sun again will be likely. Overall partly sunny skies look to end out the weekend.
Highs will be a touch warmer back into in the mid 40s!
Winds will be a touch breezy out of the west around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.
We have a storm system moving in for Tuesday into Wednesday that could cause some travel headaches for the Thanksgiving holiday. Stay tuned!
