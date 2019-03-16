Good Saturday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We made it to the weekend.. It's been a rough week to get here to say the least.
The National Weather Service has confirmed 4 tornadoes across Shiawassee and Genesee Counties. Click here for details.
Current Weather Alerts
Multiple Mid-Michigan counties and various rivers are under Flood Alerts. For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
We breakdown the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Leftover snow showers from this morning will come to an end by midday, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon.
Temps will remain below average in the mid 30s, with a WNW wind at 10-15 mph pushing wind chills into the 20s.
Clear to partly cloudy skies take over into this evening and overnight as high pressure briefly builds in across the Great Lakes. Lows will remain chilly in the low 20s. Winds will also begin to diminish into the overnight too.
St. Patrick's Day
We look to stay a bit on the cool side but overall very comfortable for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday.
Whether you're planning on attending the parade in Bay City, or celebrating the day in some other way, do dress accordingly. Temperatures will be starting the day in the 20s with highs reaching into the upper 30s to around 40 later in the afternoon.
Expect a good mix of sun and clouds throughout the day while we look to dodge any major precipitation chances. A few flurries could fly by from time to time but nothing that would put a damper on any holiday celebrations.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.