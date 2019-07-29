Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
A few showers and thunderstorms have shown themselves at times through the weekend but have remained fairly scattered. As we get ready to kick off the brand new workweek, it appears another round is possible today, but we could see a bit more coverage as a cold front swings through the region.
Today & Tonight
Despite the chance for showers and storms, we should be able to get through the morning commutes dry, with rain largely holding off until late this morning or early afternoon.
To keep an eye on the progress of any showers, be sure to check out our Interactive Radar.
While rain will take awhile to get here, the mugginess has already set up shop. Plan for temperatures in the 70s as you head out and kick off the brand new workweek, with plenty of humidity to go along with it.
Highs this afternoon will be dependent on how soon rain arrives in your region, with cooler temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s to the west, with middle 80s in far eastern locations.
Those temperatures will be joined by a breezy southwest wind around 10-20 miles per hour today, with gusts around 25 miles per hour.
Once showers and storms arrive, we'll see chances last through this afternoon and evening before eventually things quiet down overnight. In short, if you have evening plans tonight, you'll need to keep an eye on the radar before heading out.
No severe weather is expected, but a few storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail, along with heavy rainfall.
Once rain comes to an end, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows falling into the upper 50s to middle 60s into Tuesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
