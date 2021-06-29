Severe thunderstorms left a trail of damage across part of Genesee, Shiawassee, and Lapeer Counties on Tuesday afternoon, but now we're setting our sights on some more comfortable weather during the second half of the week!
Overnight
While most of the showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday are behind us, we can't rule out some additional isolated activity overnight. A cold front slowly approaching from Wisconsin has stirred up a line of storms ahead of it, and the lingering warmth and humidity across Michigan may enable the storms to survive as they cross the state overnight. No concerns for severe weather, but you may be briefly woken up by a passing downpour or rumble of thunder.
Temperatures won't offer up any significant heat relief, with lows again only dipping into the upper 60s to around 70. Dew points will nearly match, keeping up locked in the steam bath.
Wednesday
Chances for showers and t-storms has been decreasing over the past 24 hours for Wednesday. Still the chance for a few to develop will linger; especially for the afternoon and early evening.
Like Tuesday, nothing severe is expected, but still some heavy downpours and gusty winds could be associated with any development.
We have one more day of higher humidity levels before we look to seek some relief as we approach the holiday weekend.
Highs Wednesday look to reach back into the upper 70s and low 80s with dew points hovering in the 60s near 70 °.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
