Aside from a few showers in southern Genesee County, Sunday gave us a needed chance to continue drying out from Friday night's deluge. We'll keep that going a bit longer, but our weather will undergo some changes as the holiday weekend draws to a close.
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning: remains in effect for the Saginaw River and Cass River near Frankenmuth until further notice.
Current forecasts suggest the Cass River should crest later today and fall below flood stage tonight. The Saginaw River is expected to crest tomorrow morning and fall below flood stage early Tuesday.
Tonight
A small pocket of high pressure sandwiched in between a pair of frontal systems will wedge its way in across lower Michigan overnight. This will keep the skies clear outside of a few isolated clouds from time to time.
We'll also see temperatures settle back to around seasonal averages overnight, coming to a stop in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be light out of the ENE at 5-10 mph.
Memorial Day
Memorial Day will begin with partly to mostly sunny skies, granting us good weather for parades around the area. Clouds will begin to increase after midday as high pressure departs east of Lake Huron, making way for a new storm system sweeping in from the central United States. Even with the increased cloud cover, dry conditions will persist until evening, so travel conditions look good for most of the day.
The returning clouds, combined with a northeasterly wind off of Lake Huron will keep temperatures slightly cooler than what we saw on Sunday. Highs will range from the middle to upper 60s for most of the region, with low 70s possible along the I-69 corridor.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to break out after 8:00 PM, continuing at times throughout Monday night. Lows in the low 50s.
