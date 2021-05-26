It didn't break the drought, but rain was a welcome sight early Wednesday. More is on the way, but we've got some chilly air to deal with too.
FROST ADVISORY in effect until 8:00 AM Thursday for the following counties: CLARE, ISABELLA, OGEMAW, ROSCOMMON. More information is available in the Weather Alerts section of our website, right here.
Tonight
Following the passage of a cold front on Wednesday, the refreshing air that poured in across the state is going to turn downright chilly tonight. Skies will clear for the most part, and temperatures will take a tumbles into the low 40s in most locations. Areas northwest of Saginaw Bay will likely dip a bit further into the middle and upper 30s, setting the stage for some patchy frost.
Thursday
Aside from the chilly temperatures, Thursday will get out to a nice enough start. We'll see mostly sunny skies on the way out the door, but clouds will begin to increase by lunchtime. Those clouds will continue to thicken up during the afternoon as a new storm system tracks east out of the Rockies and into the Plains. Conditions are expected to remain dry for most of us through the evening commute, but there is some forecast data suggesting that a few showers may arrive as early as 4:00 PM. Bottom line, be prepared for a possible shower during the afternoon, but expect steadier rain to develop late Thursday evening.
Be ready for a bit of a chilly day too, by recent standards anyway. Highs will only reach the low 60s in many areas, and may be limited to the 50s near Lake Huron thanks to an onshore wind. Those NE winds will clock in around 10-15 mph.
Rain will continue across most of Mid-Michigan throughout Thursday night, but is not expected to be especially heavy. This will limit any minor flooding concerns to low-lying and poor-drainage areas, as the rain continues into the first half of Friday. When all is said and done, indications are that this will prove to be a good, soaking rain that we still sorely need. Rainfall totals over most of the region are expected to range anywhere from 0.50" to 1", with lighter amounts along the M-55 corridor. Stay tuned for updates over the next 48 hours!
