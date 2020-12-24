As we await Santa's arrival tonight, our weather has certainly gotten into the holiday spirit! We're headed into a cold Christmas, with the chance for some that it could be a white one!
The Night Before Christmas
Twas the night before Christmas, and all across Mid-Michigan, snow showers will be falling and leaving a dusting. Scattered lake effect snow showers will continue tonight as a blast of Arctic air takes a firmer hold across the Great Lakes. Santa will be flying in with temperatures in the middle and upper teens, and wind chills plummeting to the single-digits!
Tonight's snow showers will produce only a dusting of accumulation, but that may be enough to make for some slick spots on the roads.
Christmas Day
Will it be a white Christmas? For some of us, yes. For others, probably not officially. Scattered lake effect snow showers will continue throughout Christmas Day, intensifying a bit as winds pick back up to around 10-20 mph out of the WNW. With temperatures limited to the mid 20s, it will remain very cold for the holiday, as wind chills remain stuck in the single-digits. Make sure to dress warmly if heading out on the holiday!
Where snow showers will prove more intermittent for inland locations, areas east of I-75 will likely see a brief period of steady light snow on Friday afternoon as an area of low pressure tracks north along the Appalachian Mountains. This will most likely fall between noon and 5:00 PM, before tapering back off to snow showers into Friday night. By the time Christmas draws to a close, it looks like the best chances for an official white Christmas will fall to folks in the Thumb and the Flint area, where a general 1"-2" of snow is possible. Locally higher amounts will also be possible in the eastern Thumb.
By contrast, locations from the Tri-Cities north and west are likely to pick up a light dusting of snow, but generally less than 0.5" of total accumulation. White Christmas or not, we can all look forward to some festive snow falling on the holiday!
Wishing you and your family a very Merry Christmas!
Stay warm, everyone!
