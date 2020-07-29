A generally nice Wednesday did see a few downpours pop up. Can we expect more of the same as July comes to a close?
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will come to an end around sunset this evening, but keep an eye out for some possible heavy downpours and gusty winds in the meantime. Partly cloudy skies will take the reigns after the storms, taking us through a pleasant overnight period.
Low temperatures will dip to around 60 degrees, with a NW wind at about 5-10 mph. Another good night to opt for open windows!
Thursday
High pressure begins to filter in across the Great Lakes on Thursday, and that's going to keep things comfortable for the final two days of July. We'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, but we still can't completely rule out an isolated pop-up shower in the afternoon. The chance is very low, but you'll want to keep an eye out all the same.
Highs will remain in the low 80s for most with continued low levels of humidity. NW winds will pick up slightly to 5-15 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
