A generally nice Wednesday did see a few downpours pop up. Can we expect more of the same as July comes to a close?

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will come to an end around sunset this evening, but keep an eye out for some possible heavy downpours and gusty winds in the meantime. Partly cloudy skies will take the reigns after the storms, taking us through a pleasant overnight period.

Low temperatures will dip to around 60 degrees, with a NW wind at about 5-10 mph. Another good night to opt for open windows!

Thursday

High pressure begins to filter in across the Great Lakes on Thursday, and that's going to keep things comfortable for the final two days of July. We'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, but we still can't completely rule out an isolated pop-up shower in the afternoon. The chance is very low, but you'll want to keep an eye out all the same.

Highs will remain in the low 80s for most with continued low levels of humidity. NW winds will pick up slightly to 5-15 mph.

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

beltoneskorichearing.com
beltoneskorichearing.com

Stay warm, everyone!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.