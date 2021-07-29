Humidity and storms are on the way out. Sunny and comfortable weather are on the way in!
Tonight
Get ready to give the air conditioning a break! Low temperatures will take a dip into the upper 50s overnight under mostly clear skies. What's more, humidity will take a steep dive too, setting us up for the refreshing end to the work week on Friday!
Friday
Speaking of that Friday forecast, it's looking quite good! Mostly sunny skies with some fair weather clouds passing by and cooler airmass will make for perfect outdoor-time. Highs will reach the middle 70s, along with the humidity level staying low. A north northwest wind from 5 to 15 mph will also provide a refreshing feel if you are doing any outdoor activities.
