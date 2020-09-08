Back to reality after the long holiday weekend, and our weather hit us with a dose of reality too!
Weather Alerts
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 8:00 PM Wednesday for the following counties: BAY, HURON, SANILAC, TUSCOLA
Tonight
Expect more of the same cloudy, showery, and dreary conditions as we move into our Tuesday night. With a stalled frontal boundary still draped across Indiana and Ohio, periodic showers will track northeastward into the region throughout the night. We're not talking about an all-encompassing steady rain, but enough to keep things soggy.
Temperatures will dip toward the low and mid 50s by daybreak, accompanied by an ENE wind at 10-20 mph.
Wednesday
Our weather will be stuck on repeat for the middle of the work week. Expect the same cloudy skies we dealt with on Tuesday, along with more of the same occasional shower activity. Temperatures will get a slight bump, with more of us reaching the low 60s at least. But it will still come with a persistent ENE wind at 10- 20 mph.
Things start to show signs of improvement on Thursday and Friday!
