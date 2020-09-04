Happy Friday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week and we welcome you to the start of Labor Day weekend!
It is the unofficial end to Summer for this Labor Day, and we are already experiencing cooler more "Fall-Like" temperatures.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
A mostly sunny sky this afternoon will allow temperatures to reach the lower 70s. It will be a cooler day, especially compared to yesterday.
It will still stay breezy with a west wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph, perhaps gusting towards 25 mph.
The winds will have an impact on Lake Huron. There is a Lakeshore Flood Advisory present in Huron county to account for any flooding. Waves are expected to reach 3 to 6 feet.
Clear skies will hold for the overnight period and temperatures will fall into a crisp upper 40s to lower 50s range.
This Weekend
It is Labor day weekend and we are going to unfortunately have a chance for rain for both Saturday and Sunday.
However chances right now are fairly slim and we should get plenty of dry time for any outdoor activities.
Temperatures will be more "Fall-like" this weekend, reaching the lower to middle 70s.
Have a great Labor Day Weekend!
Stay warm, everyone!
