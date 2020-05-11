Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope the start of the week is just as nice.
Mother's Day certainly wasn't our nicest day of the weekend, but we still hope all of the moms out there had a great day. If you didn't have much of a chance to get some fresh air on Sunday, don't worry. We've got plenty of opportunities this week with some warmth on the horizon as well!
Today & Tonight
As you get ready to step out the door this morning, it's another cooler-than-average start to the day, but not too much different from where we've been recently during this cool stretch. Temperatures are largely in the 30s with wind chills dropping down into the 20s.
Despite plenty of clouds around the area, we are starting the day dry and should stay that way in most areas. There is a small chance for a few isolated showers as a weak disturbance moves through the area, but most areas won't see a thing.
Clouds will hang tough through the first part of today, but are expected to gradually clear out this afternoon and evening, giving us a chance for late day sun, arriving northwest to southeast. High temperatures today will remain cooler even with some late day sun, topping out in the middle 40s to low 50s.
Those 40s and 50s will be offset by a northwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with occasional gusts near 20 miles per hour, adding a bit of a chill to the air at times. In addition, Lakeshore Flood Advisories also remain in place for Huron and Sanilac counties until 4 PM this afternoon.
Skies will keep clearing out tonight and winds should die down a bit, allowing for lows to fall near and below the freezing mark once again. With that in mind, another Freeze Warning has been issued for several Mid-Michigan counties. Be sure to take precautions with any sensitive vegetation you may have already planted tonight.
Warming Up This Week
Chilly and much below average temperatures have controlled our weather story the last few days. However, despite some cooler temperatures sticking around to start this week, there is some hope on the horizon.
Going back into last week, we've been plagued by a big dip (trough) in the jet stream that has allowed cooler air to spill in from Canada. But it's looking like that pattern will start to flip around a bit and allow a ridge and some warmth to build into the area toward the middle and end of this week.
What does that look like numbers wise? Well it appears at the very least we'll have high temperatures well into the 60s and get back to near average, but it's also not impossible that we see a few 70s along the way too.
As we get closer to the end of the week, we'll keep assessing temperatures to see just how warm we may get. There will be a few rain chances in the forecast late this week and the weekend, which may have an impact on the level of warmth we achieve.
Either way, it will be better than this chilly stretch!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
