Rain, possible thunderstorms, and areas of fog will make for tough travel into Friday!
Tonight
Dreary conditions will continue on Thursday evening, as moisture continues to rotate in around a sprawling low pressure system over Illinois. What begins as nuisance light rain and drizzle will gradually develop into heavier and more widespread showers and thunderstorms late in the evening and overnight. On top of that, the damp air mass and added moisture will allow areas of locally dense fog to settle back in. The fog will be more of a widespread issue than the previous few nights, especially when combined with any showers or thunderstorms. Plan on some extra driving time if you will be on the roads overnight or on Friday morning!
Temperatures will remain mild thanks to the cloudy skies and damp conditions. Lows will only fall to the low 60s, with ESE winds at 5-10 mph.
Friday
Low pressure will continue to drift northward over Lake Michigan and Wisconsin on Friday, keeping us stuck in a continued march of intermittent rain and possible thunderstorms. Morning fog will lift as the morning goes on, and some sun manages to begin punching through the clouds. Catch is, that added sunshine will only serve to further destabilize the atmosphere on Friday afternoon. As a result, more showers will fire up with possible thunderstorms, and will likely persist well into the evening. For the first time all season, some of Friday night's football games will face some rain when the teams take the field!
Friday's rain won't change anything about our continued run of unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs will again reach the low 70s, on a day when average highs are around 64 degrees. ESE winds will continue at 5-10 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms will begin to wind down overnight on Friday as the low pressure system unravels and folds into a cold front over the Dakotas. Mostly cloudy skies will linger, with lows headed for around 60 degrees. Rainfall amounts will generally range between 0.25" to 0.75" with locally higher amounts possible.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
