Good Friday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your week has gone well! After our two main rounds of rain Thursday, we settle into a little bit of a drier stretch today and this week, but more rain does return at the end of the weekend. It's also noticeably cooler out there.
This Afternoon
At this lunch hour, temperatures are running much cooler, only the middle and upper 40s. We won't improve too much more through the day, only reaching the upper 40s to around 50 by peak heating. One good catch, though, is the light wind. Today is not breezy like Thursday with only a light wind out of the northwest.
With the cooler air settling in paired with the warmer lakes, we're falling into a lake effect pattern. Isolated lake effect showers are possible today, the best chance north and west in the area, but also along the eastern shoreline of the Thumb due to the overall northerly flow.
This evening for football, be sure to bundle up! The forecasts for some area games can be found right here!
Tonight
Spotty showers are possible again tonight, but there will be plenty of dry time in between. We're in for a cool night, although not extremely cool thanks to mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s, but cooler north. The wind will also be light and variable.
Saturday
Saturday will be similar to Friday, with mostly cloudy skies most of the day and some spotty lake-effect rain showers. In between the clouds, you may occasionally see the sun poke through, especially during the second half of the day.
Highs will remain chilly on Saturday, with the upper 40s and low 50s once again your target. West northwest winds on Saturday will likely remain on the lighter side between 5 to 10 miles per hour.
There is a chance skies could clear out a bit on Saturday night, which will lead to a bigger drop off in our temperatures. Lows into Sunday morning will be in the lower to middle 30s, bringing a good chance of frost.
Sunday
Sunday is expected to start with some sunshine, before clouds increase through the day. Despite the increased cloud cover by the afternoon, we should remain dry through at least dinnertime or so.
Highs will have a chance to reach into the low 50s again to wrap up the weekend, with winds turning more northeasterly.
Our next system will be approaching from the southwest and will eventually bring showers through the late evening. This will be a more broad-coverage rain event that will continue into Monday over much of the TV5 viewing area, although our northern counties may be spared depending on the exact track of the system.
We'll keep an eye on it through the weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.