This weekend marks the unofficial end of Summer, and our weather is set to lean into it.
Overnight
A sharp and fast-moving cold front will continue east of the region overnight, taking Thursday's showers and thunderstorms with it. Mostly clear skies will take over as a cooler and much drier air mass pours in across the region. We're talking about the first true Fall air mass of the season, and it comes right as we hit the unofficial end of the Summer season, Labor Day Weekend.
There will be absolutely no need for air conditioning tonight, as low temperatures take a dive into the low 50s. Winds will ease, but remain present out of the west at 5-15 mph, helping to coax some crisp, comfortable into the house if you leave your windows open!
Friday
Labor Day Weekend gets off to a great start on Friday. Whether you're staying local as you wrap up your work week, or beginning travel to your weekend destination, it'd be tough to ask for better weather! We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies throughout the day, along with simply gorgeous conditions.
Highs will level off in the low 70s for most of us, with some upper 60s along the south shore of Saginaw Bay. A pleasant westerly breeze will pick back up to 10-20 mph, combined with the mild temperatures and low humidity. Get outside and enjoy it, or at least open up the windows to let that fresh air into the house!
Mostly clear skies will continue on Friday night with lighter winds. We'll get a little bit of early-Fall chill too, as low temperatures slip to the upper 40s and low 50s.
