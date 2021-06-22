Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
The first full day of summer came and went yesterday, with temperatures feeling more like fall by the afternoon and evening. As we go into the second day of the season, not much will change. We're still expecting a fall-like air mass for your Tuesday, with another chance for a few showers.
Today & Tonight
Widespread sun to start the day should bring us back into the 60s fairly quickly, but an increase in clouds this afternoon should cap our high temperatures in the 60s for most areas. Winds will be out of the west around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin developing around lunchtime and continue at times through the afternoon and early evening. These showers are not expected to reach severe levels, but with our cooler air in place today, freezing levels will be fairly accessible for any storms, so pea-sized hail is also possible.
Track any showers today with our Interactive Radar.
As we lose the heating of the day, any showers and storms should gradually diminish and skies will likely clear into the overnight. Overnight lows will have a chance to be chilly once again, but with a southwesterly wind, shouldn't fall quite as far as this morning. Expect middle and upper 40s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
