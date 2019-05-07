Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
Showers have been hanging tough in parts of Mid-Michigan overnight, and while some may encounter wet roads on the morning drive, don't let that be an indicator of the entire day.
Today & Tonight
Showers are expected to be purely a morning threat today, with things drying out as we get closer to lunchtime. Any showers this morning aren't terribly heavy and are a minor nuisance on the morning drive.
Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s as we begin today and with a northeasterly breeze again today, we don't expect much of a warm up. High temperatures should top out in the 40s and 50s this afternoon.
Skies should clear out after some cloud cover this morning, with partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon.
Those skies will remain clear to partly cloudy overnight and with a light wind, we'll be falling into the 30s for tomorrow morning's commute. Some of our northern counties may fall close to the freezing mark, so patchy frost looks to be in play tonight.
If you've already started planting, it may be a good idea to play it safe tonight and protect your plants.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
