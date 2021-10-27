Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope all has been going well so far this week! There have been a few spots of mist today, but overall cloudy skies. We'll have to wait until the end of this workweek for more widespread showers to enter the area.
At this lunch hour we continue with some mist, mainly near the Tri-Cities and around Flint. Past that, we're all stuck under a deck of lower clouds. Throughout the rest of the afternoon, we won't have any "rain" but a few spots of mist are still possible. Expect the clouds to stick around too, which will moderate temperatures to only the lower and middle 50s by peak heating this afternoon. The wind will stay out of the northeast between 5 to 10 mph.
Headed into this evening, clouds will still be around but a clearing should develop east in the area. That clearing will continue into the overnight. Any outdoor plans for this evening will stay slightly warmer than yesterday because of the amount of clouds still around.
The clearing will continue to develop in our eastern counties, but high clouds will eventually take over. Despite the high clouds taking over, a few spots of patchy fog will possible in the Thumb, especially the coolest and clearest spots. A light wind from the east will also contribute to fog formation. With the general blanket of clouds we'll still keep tonight, lows will be milder in the middle 40s.
Thursday Night & Friday Rain
Our next chance of rain isn't too far away, but know that all signs are pointing to the TV5 viewing area staying dry during the daylight hours of Thursday.
The latest data this morning suggests that many areas will stay dry through 12 AM Friday morning. This gives you another chance to get anything done outdoors that you need to while the ground is dry.
Highs on Thursday will be the warmest of this week, with middle 50s to near 60 during the afternoon.
Once rain returns, we're in for another unsettled day on Friday with gray skies and off and on showers. Thankfully, most of the rain appears to be on the lighter, steadier side rather than consistent downpours.
Unfortunately, showers will linger most of the day so there will be yet another chance for rain during your Friday evening plans, including week one of the high school football playoffs. We'll be able to be more specific by Friday on the finer details, but plan for at least the possibility at this point.
Rainfall amounts thankfully shouldn't get too out of control, with generally 0.50" or less by the time this system pulls away early Saturday.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
