Good Tuesday morning! We hope you're having a great week so far.
After several rainy and cloudy days, we're expecting a drier forecast in the short-term before rain chances return late-week.
Here's our latest forecast.
Mid-Week (Tuesday / Wednesday)
Some clouds in the mix can be expected to start the day for the morning with those slowly decreasing going towards the afternoon hours on Tuesday.
Most should be dry for the majority of the day. The chance for patchy fog will be lower with a slightly stronger NE wind, but some local patchy areas can't be completely ruled out.
Highs for Tuesday will be a touch warmer back near 70.
Looking to see a few rays of sunshine before the day wraps up going into the evening hours.
Partly cloudy skies will carry us into the evening and overnight hours. Lows drop back into the 50s with chances for more patchy fog development late.
Temperatures Wednesday will get a slight boost back into the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon hours.
Wednesday looks to trend mainly dry as well before another system moves in from the south; bringing back rain chances late-week into the weekend.
Here's a look at our chances for rain the next 5 days.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.