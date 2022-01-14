Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead.
After a few mild days, relatively speaking of course, we are in for another shot of cold air as we close out the workweek and head into the weekend. Any 30s this morning will quickly fade, and some scattered snowflakes will begin to fly once again as well.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, we are expecting a better commute today. We're not seeing the areas of fog from yesterday and it doesn't appear any observation sights are reporting any drizzle. Still, be aware of any icy areas that may still remain as temperatures fall this morning into the teens and 20s following some mild air yesterday.
Temperatures only get colder from the 20s out there this morning, with many areas expected to be in the teens by the evening drive. With an enthusiastic northeasterly wind flow around 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20, plan on wind chills feeling much cooler in the single digits, possibly falling below zero at times.
That northeasterly wind will also kick up lake-effect snow showers and flurries from time to time through our Friday and Friday night. With a dry area of high pressure passing to our north sending some of that dry air in our direction, we should be able to keep lake-effect from becoming a huge issue. Most of the snow should be light and accumulations should remain minor, if any at all.
Beyond that chance for snow here and there, your Friday evening plans should be uninterrupted for the most part, with mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures. Clouds will still around overnight, with lows settling in the single digits to low teens.
Saturday & Sunday
Some lingering lake-effect snow showers will be possible along the lakeshore on Saturday, which is still expected to remain on the lighter side. Any snow should wind down into the afternoon hours.
Mostly cloudy skies will still be stubborn to leave on Saturday, but there are hints we may be able to achieve a few breaks in the clouds before the day is over. The best chance for that will be areas farther removed from the shoreline.
Highs on Saturday will be chilly in the teens, with wind chills running even colder.
Skies clear out into Saturday night, setting us up for a bright finish this weekend on Sunday. That sunshine won't warm us up much on Sunday, but should at least bring our highs back into the 20s and we expect dry weather to wrap up the weekend.
Clouds will start to move back in late Sunday night and we may see a few spotty snow showers, but that will likely be overnight into Monday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
