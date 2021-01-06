Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week up to this point. You've made it halfway!
Our stubborn weather pattern keeps on rolling across Mid-Michigan, but our drizzle, light snow, and fog has ended for most locations. Beyond a few flurries in the Thumb today, our weather story will remain pretty relaxed through the upcoming weekend.
Today & Tonight
It should be a much easier commute for many today, with just a few flurries popping up in the Thumb from time to time this morning. Temperatures are very similar to the last few days, with a mix of 20s and 30s. Winds are light out of the northwest around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
With stubborn clouds sticking around yet again, we don't expect much of a temperature range. Highs should be around the lower to middle 30s this afternoon, with a minor wind chill.
Any flurries or light snow in the Thumb from this morning should fade into the evening hours and then end completely overnight. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around otherwise.
Overnight lows will settle in the 20s once again.
Wednesday Weekend Preview
It's never too early to start thinking about your weekend, especially as we hit the halfway point in the workweek. This weekend doesn't appear to be all that bad, with a chance for some sunshine on Saturday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
