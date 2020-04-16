If you're ready for a shift back toward Spring, it's coming. Winter just wants to try to take one more swipe at us.
Overnight
Clear skies will gradually be covered back up by increasing clouds overnight as a storm system starts to track from the Plains and toward the Ohio Valley. Those clouds will refrain from dropping any precipitation on us, rain or otherwise, for now.
Temps will continue their below-average ways, dropping to around 30 degrees, with some isolated locations dipping into the upper 20s again. Wind will be light at least, clocking in at 6-12 mph out of the SSW.
Friday
Low pressure will pass through the Ohio River valley on Friday, which means snow from this system could impact anywhere south of the Bay.
The heaviest snow from this system will stay south of us, but across our southern zones impacting I-69, will have a chance to see some snow tomorrow morning and during the early afternoon. From the Tri-Cities and points south, the chance of snow is possible, but it is a lower snow chance than the southern counties.
Any snow that falls is expected to be minor, with accumulations under 1.0". When and if the snow falls watch out for slick roads and reduced visibility.
After the snow, the entire region will be dry with decreasing clouds.
Temperatures Friday will climb back into the lower to middle 40s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
