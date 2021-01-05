Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
It was a quiet start to the week in Mid-Michigan and it appears that will hold true much of this week, a far cry from last week. However, we do have one of our few chances for wet weather this morning and it could be a sneaky morning commute with a few icy areas to look out for as you head out.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for a few counties this morning along US-127.
Today & Tonight
Some light snow, freezing drizzle, and potentially a bit of freezing fog could lead to a few icy areas here and there, especially in areas to the west where the advisories have been issued. This could be an event that sneaks up on us as the snow and drizzle won't be heavy, but we know it doesn't take much ice to make things troublesome for the morning drive.
Temperatures are mostly below freezing as we start today, which will keep these icy areas in play through the next few hours at least.
The threat for any drizzle or light snow should be mostly this morning, before we trend drier for the afternoon.
Despite that trend, our clouds will remain stubborn once again. High temperatures will be capped in the low to middle 30s again this afternoon with a light northwest wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Dry weather will continue this evening and overnight for most areas, although it is possible there could be a few lake-effect snow showers or flurries in the Thumb where winds take more of a north northeasterly turn. This snow shouldn't add up to much accumulation wise.
Overnight lows will settle in the middle to upper 20s.
Stay warm, everyone!
