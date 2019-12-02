Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a restful Thanksgiving weekend and send our best for a great start to the week ahead.
As we get back into the routine today, it appears our weather story has quieted down significantly compared to the weekend. Keep an eye out for slick roads that may still remain here and there.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay & Tuscola through 7 AM Monday.
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Huron & Sanliac through 10 PM Monday.
Today & Tonight
Snow showers from this morning have gone away on radar, but a quick check of the ground observations in some of our Thumb communities shows there may still be some snow out there that's sneaking under the radar beam.
We don't expect anything significant, but as always, use common sense on the roads as snow falls.
Lakeshore Flood Advisories have also been issued yet again today for the Thumb counties. High water levels, high waves, and erosion remain a problem this morning. Conditions should ease up this afternoon and evening.
Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s as we begin the morning and won't be moving much through the course of the day. Some areas may have already achieved their high temperature today. Expect mostly lower and middle 30s this afternoon.
Skies will likely stay mostly cloudy through a good chunk of the day, but there will be a chance for a bit of clearing the farther north and west you go this afternoon. The Thumb, Tri-Cities, and areas to the south near I-69 may not be so lucky.
Overnight will feature a better shot at clearing with overnight lows getting a chance to fall into the teens and 20s. A bit of fog may develop and if so, patchy areas of freezing fog will be possible for Tuesday's commute.
